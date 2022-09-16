Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,634. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

