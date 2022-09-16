Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 321,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

