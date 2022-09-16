Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008780 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $993,191.11 and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 573,459 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

