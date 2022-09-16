T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 8,950,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,846,788. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.49.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.