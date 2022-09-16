Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
Sysco Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $78.73. 6,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
