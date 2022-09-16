Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 1,400 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 258,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

