Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 56,000 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. SailPoint Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIL remained flat at $65.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

