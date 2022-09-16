Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

