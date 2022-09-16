Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 586,648 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $52.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

