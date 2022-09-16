Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.08.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.7 %

SYNA opened at $108.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.