Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.08.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.7 %

SYNA opened at $108.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

In other news, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics



Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.



