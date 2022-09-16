Sylvia Mcbrinn Acquires 2,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioAtla Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BCAB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 320,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

BCAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioAtla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

