Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

