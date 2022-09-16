SVB Leerink Boosts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $25.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $19.82 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

