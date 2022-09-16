SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $19.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,961. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.