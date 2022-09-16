SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $355.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $355.00 and last traded at $357.17, with a volume of 2184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.