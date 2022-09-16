Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.
Supply Network Company Profile
Read More
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.