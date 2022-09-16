Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.98

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 916620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

