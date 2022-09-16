Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 515,013 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

