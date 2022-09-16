Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $113.54. 15,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

