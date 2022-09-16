Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

