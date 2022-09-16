Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

