Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 310,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

