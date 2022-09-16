Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group comprises 2.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Summit Financial Group worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

