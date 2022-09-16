Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average of $233.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.