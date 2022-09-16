Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in August

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
SULZF remained flat at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $193.35.
About Sulzer
