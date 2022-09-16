Strike Price Reaches $17.56 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $17.56 or 0.00088964 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 coins. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.