STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

