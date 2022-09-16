STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
STORE Capital Trading Up 19.9 %
Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STORE Capital
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.