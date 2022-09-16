Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

