Stolper Co Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.