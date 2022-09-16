StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AxoGen Stock Up 5.6 %

AXGN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.