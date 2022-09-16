StockNews.com Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.36.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,738,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

