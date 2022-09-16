StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $471,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

