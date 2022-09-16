Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 142,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 121,431 call options.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down 0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting 16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250,736. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is 17.77 and its 200 day moving average is 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 945.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 367,371 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 135.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 30.86.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.