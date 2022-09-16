Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 16th (AANNF, AAOI, ADBE, AEO, AGYS, AIAPF, AIR, ALE, ALT, ALV)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 16th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76).

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $520.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $440.00 to $360.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06).

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.70 ($2.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.10 ($3.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24).

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66).

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $179.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $4.00 to $3.75. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $72.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.75 ($16.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $294.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $317.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.50 ($53.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $496.00 to $475.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $232.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21).

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €12.60 ($12.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $520.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €129.00 ($131.63) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €78.70 ($80.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51).

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $245.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41).

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $464.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.07).

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $54.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20).

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83).

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €8.65 ($8.83) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65).

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86).

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($245.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $112.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 485 to CHF 475. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.75).

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $2.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 125.00 to 110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47).

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $80.00.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14).

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.20 ($38.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

