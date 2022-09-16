Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 16th (AANNF, AAOI, ADBE, AEO, AGYS, AIAPF, AIR, ALE, ALT, ALV)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 16th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76).

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $440.00 to $360.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06).

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.70 ($2.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.10 ($3.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24).

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66).

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $179.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $4.00 to $3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $72.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.75 ($16.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $294.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $317.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.50 ($53.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $496.00 to $475.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $232.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21).

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €12.60 ($12.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $520.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €129.00 ($131.63) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.00 ($93.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €78.70 ($80.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51).

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $245.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41).

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $464.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.07).

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $54.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20).

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83).

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €8.65 ($8.83) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65).

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86).

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($245.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $112.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 485 to CHF 475. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.75).

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $2.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 125.00 to 110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47).

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $80.00.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14).

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.20 ($38.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

