Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.62

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 48868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

