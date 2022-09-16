Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Price Target to C$2.30

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Osino Resources Price Performance

Osino Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

