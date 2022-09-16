Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $105.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

