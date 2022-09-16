Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $63.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.