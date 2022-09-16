Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWO stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,958. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

