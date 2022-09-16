Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.36. 14,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

