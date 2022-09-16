Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 44,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 13,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 341.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.