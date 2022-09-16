Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.