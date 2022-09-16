Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 14,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

