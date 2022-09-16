Stake DAO (SDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $192,931.00

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $376,762.34 and $192,931.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00091170 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00080119 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021350 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031611 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007986 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
