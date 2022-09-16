SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
