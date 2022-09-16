SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

