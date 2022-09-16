Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 12,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,988 shares of company stock worth $1,998,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 396.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 300,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

