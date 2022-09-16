Spence Asset Management Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

IYG stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,612. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

