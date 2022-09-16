Spence Asset Management Sells 13,053 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spence Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 4.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 309,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,546,240. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

