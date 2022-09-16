Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.80 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.47 ($0.46), with a volume of 591851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.25 ($0.47).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £194.33 million and a P/E ratio of 965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01). Also, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

