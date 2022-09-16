Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Spectris Price Performance

SEPJY stock remained flat at $17.84 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Spectris has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

